PRICE JUST SLASHED!!!! 6 bedroom, 7.5 bath WATERFRONT estate! Almost 9,000 square feet of custom elegance situated on this tranquil property with heated IN-GROUND pool and skyline views! Two story foyer welcomes you to the expansive first floor featuring plenty of living space, wood burning fireplaces, sun drenched rooms, and gorgeous eat-in kitchen. Florida room with slate floors and in-law or guest suite. 6 bedrooms are all en-suites with private baths. Tremendous outdoor space surrounded by lush landscape and pond, circular driveway, and balconies. Desirable Gold Coast section of Linwood with blue ribbon schools. One-of-a-kind property and home that must be seen in person! Check out our Matterport tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6ZfegS9rQAd
6 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,399,999
