SPECTACULAR lake front custom luxury home on a cul de sac. Linwood Gold! Every luxury and amenity imaginable! You owe it to yourself to tour this magnificient home. This Impressive Estate features 6 Bedrooms and 5 Full Baths plus 3 Gas Fire Places Gorgeous Custom Cherry Wood Cabinets Granite Tops Hardwood Floors, travertine marble tile floors, stainless steel appliances, Custom home theatre, fitness room and Incredible Custom Bar overlooking the LAke! Tremendous property for entertaining inc sprawling staircase with marble foyer and balcony. Covered porch over looking lake w/ large patio on ground floor all fenced in with security system throughout the home.Incredible Lake Front Luxury Property Located on a Quiet Cul De Sac. This Property has 6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, and is approximately 7800 SQFT +-. It features a Large Upgraded Chef Kitchen, Cherry Wood Cabinets, Multi-Level Granite Counter Top, Massive Center Island with sink, Stainless Steel Appliances, Extended Counter tops with Bar Counter. 3 Gas Fireplaces, Large Travertine Tiles, Hardwood, Carpet, Large Windows Throughout, Home Theater, 2 Car Garage, Balcony Overlooking the Lake. Agent Remarks for more.
6 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,200,000
