6 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $538,000

This Custom Built Home with beautiful landscape, 6 Bedrooms and 4 full baths; finished basement and Sunroom. Perfect for extended family or Home Base Office. Main floor bedroom with full bath, double staircase, granite counter top, tile and hardwood flooring, addition bedroom with full bath at lower level( All builder specs). 20 years Solar Lease monthly bill less than $100. Convenience location close to Stockton University, Garden State Parkway, shopping, golfing, dinning, resort casino. Call me for a tour of this property you will not disappointed.

