EXQUISITE BEAUTY!! Rare rancher on over an acre and a half of pristine property! Features soaring ceilings, 3 car oversized garage, full finished basement with 10 ft ceilings, 6 bedrooms, and 4 and a half baths! LOADED world-class eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances & amenities. Retreat to the beautiful master suite complete with sitting area, stunning private bath, and walk-in closets! Plenty room to entertain or relax on multiple patios. Private community. You will need to see this architectural masterpiece in person to believe!
6 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $1,900,000
