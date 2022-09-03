6 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $499,000

Trending on Tower! What do you get when you pair an imaginative homeowner with a creative builder? You get a beautiful custom home with an open floor plan and not one, but two in-law suites! This custom home is only two (2) years young and offers nothing that you've ever seen in Atlantic County! Make sure you check out the 3-D Virtual tour with this listing as you follow along. Starting out from the right to left is your first suite. This offers one bedroom, one bathroom and a living space with attic access. There is no stove but there is a cooktop. Current owner has a long-time Air bnb tenant at $1,300/mo. This property will be vacant at time of sale but this tenant can stay if you'd like. He does 6-month contracts. The next suite has a kitchen with a full stove, one bedroom and one bathroom. It also has a full-size washer & dryer. Both of these suites have their own separate entrances as well as access from the main house. The house is a beautiful two story, contemporary home with a one-car garage. The open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and windows throughout give this home great entertaining space and tons of character! The industrial look ceiling fans allow plenty of airflow and par well with the high efficiency appliances and Nest thermostat. There are dual HVACS for that perfect temperature and cost effective savings! The main house has its own water heater and the two suites have their own tankless water heaters. LED lights throughout give this space a bright, inviting area no matter what time of day! This space also features custom bamboo flooring. Did you see that kitchen? Wow!! This kitchen features upgraded, beveled granite countertops, stainless appliance package with 5-burner gas stove with a pot filler and a stainless deep farm sink. Off the dining area are a set of double french doors (both open) that leads to your back deck. The main bedroom is on the 1st floor and offers a walk-in closet and ensuite with a separate shower area from your jacuzzi tub. In the halway, you'll find a half bath, pantry area and a full size washer and dryer as well as the entrance to your garage. Upstairs, you have three (3) large bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside features composite decking, and a hot tub.