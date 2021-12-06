6 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,900

This Beautiful Cedar crest home gives you all you need !! 6 Bedroom 3.5 Bath, full finished basement, 4000 Sq ft , large living room, dining room & family room with hardwood floors through out the house and double side gas fireplace, lots of space for family entertain, large kitchen with 42" cabinets and top of the line stainless appliances and granite counter top, large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with tiles flooring and large double sink vanity, all bedrooms have a large closet, Huge finished basement for family/friend gathering with 2 bedrooms and a full bath, beautiful fanced back yard with pond and nice size shad and lots of privacy. Great location, desirable neighborhood. This will not last long don't miss this house!!!