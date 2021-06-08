6 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $1,199,000

ONE OF A KIND!!! Renovated and Redesigned **8400 SQUARE FEET for a PURE ENTERTAINERS DREAM HOME Situated Right on a Lake with 3 enjoyable bars- Pool Bar, Lake Front Bar, and Full Service Bar with Stone Front and Wine Cabinet. A COUNTRY CLUB in your home. Don’t worry about the weather in this home; swimming is open year round with your INDOOR POOL, SPA, INDOOR BASKETBALL COURT AND GYM.... Welcome home to this magnificent 6 BEDROOM 5 FULL BATHROOMS and amenities you didn’t know you needed! The BRICK and Custom siding, surrounding the abundance of windows, offer a dazzling glow of natural light. The oversized aquarium in your foyer softly lights the area, offering a warm welcome. Floating staircase and open views throughout the home will keep you feeling a sense of serenity. This home offers a family room, formal living, viewing, music or possibly a first floor bedroom. Designer kitchen that even the pickiest of chefs would love to create a masterpiece in! Go through the glass doors to the entertainment district, this is where you will find the indoor pool w/spa, basketball court, gym, bar, and a magical area to hold a dance or amazing gatherings. Let your imagination take you there! It also has a full bath, and the spiral staircase taking you to the 2nd floor. This is where you will fall in love with the OWNERS SUITE, enchanting views from the balcony, come see for yourself. The house has skylights throughout, providing sun-drenched natural light. View More