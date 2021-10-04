6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $824,975

This gorgeous newly remodeled home is ideal for an Extended Family .Move right in!. Two master bedroom suites with tiled bathrooms, nice laminate floors, two new bright & beautiful kitchens with white cabinets & granite counters, 3 decks , 4 parking spaces, and two garages . Located so close to the Jetty beach & the Cove 4x4drive-on beach! The side easement is access to garages. Some beautiful views of the bay /AC skyline from 2nd floor decks. Hurry and see this one today it's not going to last long!