Welcome to Luxury Bayfront on Shore Drive, a stunning vacation retreat that offers the epitome of luxury and comfort. This exquisite property is designed to accommodate up to 10 guests, with six spacious bedrooms and five and a half elegant bathrooms spread across three floors. As you enter the property, you'll be captivated by the breathtaking bay front and bay views, creating a serene and picturesque atmosphere. The decks on each floor provide seamless access to the outdoors, allowing you to immerse yourself in the natural beauty that surrounds you. If you're a boating enthusiast, you'll be delighted to know that this property also offers a convenient boat slip for easy access to the water. Accessibility is a top priority at Luxury Bayfront, with features such as garage access, an elevator, and handicap accessibility throughout the property. Each bedroom boasts its own private bathroom, ensuring utmost convenience and privacy for all guests. With its waterfront location and a short drive to the beach, this vacation home offers the best of both worlds. We understand that pets are part of the family, and with owner approval, dogs are allowed to join you on your vacation. Hangout areas on all floors, complete with a mini fridge in the second-floor sitting area, provide plenty of space for relaxation and entertainment. Whether you're lounging on the decks, enjoying a barbecue on the gas grill, or gathering around one of the two fire pits, you'll find ample opportunities to create unforgettable memories. Luxury Bayfront offers a range of modern amenities to enhance your stay, including nine Roku TVs, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their favorite shows or movies. For those cooler evenings, you can cozy up by the fireplace and unwind. The fully equipped kitchen features updated appliances, making meal preparation a breeze. The beachy modern décor creates an inviting and stylish ambiance, perfectly complementing the coastal setting. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the surroundings and savor the spectacular sunset views over the water, providing a breathtaking backdrop for your evenings. Two master suites add an extra touch of luxury and comfort, offering spacious retreats for relaxation and rejuvenation. This property is ideal for multiple families vacationing together, providing ample space and privacy for everyone. Beach chairs are provided, ensuring you have everything you need for a day of sun and sand. Indulge in the opulence and comfort of this luxury home, where every detail has been carefully curated to offer an unforgettable vacation experience. With its stunning waterfront location, modern amenities, and beachy décor, Luxury Bayfront on Shore Drive is the perfect destination for your next getaway.