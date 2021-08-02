6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $549,900

Here is a beautiful, meticulously maintained, spacious home on the North End of the Island. Located within walking distance of all the Island's major attractions such as the Brigantine Golf Link, Elks Lodge, Multiple Restaurants and stores to shop away, and of course, the beach. This home features six spacious bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a living room, a great room, two large decks with a bay view, two kitchens, one on the main floor and one on the 2nd floor. The 1st-floor kitchen features upgraded appliances and corian countertops. The 2nd floor of this home was an addition added by the family. The layout of the 2nd floor provides complete privacy that can be used as a SPACIOUS IN-LAW-SUITE. The home also has a 2-zone heating/cooling system. The house has been owned and maintained by the same family since it was built. There is also an outdoor shower to rinse off after a beautiful day on the beach and a very spacious shed where you can store all of your beach gear, bikes and landscaping tools. PLENTY OF ROOM TO BRING THE ENTIRE FAMILY AND FRIENDS FOR A WONDERFUL VACATION!