 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $515,000

6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $515,000

6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $515,000

LARGE 2 STORY SINGLE FAMILY - This is a 6 Bedroom + an Office 2.5 Bath Contemporary Upside Down style home. Its design is ideal for the Large Family looking for a Primary Home or that 2nd Home at the Shore to accommodate the extended family.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News