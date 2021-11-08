6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $5,400,000

Step into elegance. One of the nicest houses on the Jersey Shore. As you walk through the 2 massive custom front doors, you are greeted with opulent finishes, open space, and direct bay views. The beautiful foyer & elegant bar area can entertain up to 15 people. Features massive family room, soaring ceilings, amazing millwork, and an ideal flow to the 2500 sq ft 1st fl deck & entertaining area. The outside deck area is divided into 5 distinct entertaining spaces, large covered porch, huge pool deck, upper heating area with fire pit & retractable awning, & massive dining area with full exterior kitchen, & retractable ceiling. Large exterior bar, docks and boat slips. This expansive Bayfront home has direct Atlantic City views, unobstructed bay views, fabulous Southern exposures, & the most stunning panoramic sunset views in all of South Jersey. The massive gourmet kitchen has every possible upgrade, one of a kind granite and backsplashes, custom built-in dinette, large eat-in kitchen, & an amazing flow to the exterior decks, pool & docks. The 6 ensuite bedrooms all include private bathroom suites and 4 private decks. The master suite is approx 1000 sq ft with vaulted ceilings, state of the art bathroom, and 2 private decks. The exterior lighting package is a must see. This home includes smart home system which can be controlled & monitored virtually. Parking for 8 cars & grade level central air-conditioned gym and additional storage. Call for private viewing.