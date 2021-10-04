Look no further. Located in the golf course area of our island you'll find a large two story 6 bedroom 3 bath home.Perfect for a large family. After a day at the beach, come home and relax in your inground pool. The first floor offers an open floor plan with four bedrooms, and two full baths. Second floor has two bedrooms and one bath.Second floor also has a home office. Second floor bedroom are large but this area of the home needs your personal touches to make it your home. Paint and carpet is all that is needed.The owners have many upgrade throughout the home. A few of the upgrades are here for your review. New Water Heater in 2018. All new Duct work and Coil 2018. New insulation in the crawl space 2019. New AC Condenser 2020. New Gutters 2021
6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $459,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Saying the future of aviation research is at stake, New Jersey’s congressional delegation is undertaking a bipartisan fi…
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience with the county in an evidentiary hearing Friday a…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE