Look no further. Located in the golf course area of our island you'll find a large two story 6 bedroom 3 bath home.Perfect for a large family. After a day at the beach, come home and relax in your inground pool. The first floor offers an open floor plan with four bedrooms, and two full baths. Second floor has two bedrooms and one bath.Second floor also has a home office. Second floor bedroom are large but this area of the home needs your personal touches to make it your home. Paint and carpet is all that is needed.The owners have many upgrade throughout the home. A few of the upgrades are here for your review. New Water Heater in 2018. All new Duct work and Coil 2018. New insulation in the crawl space 2019. New AC Condenser 2020. New Gutters 2021
6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $449,900
