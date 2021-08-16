6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $399,900

LARGE 6 BEDROOM AND 3 BATH HOME WITH SEPARATE 3 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH INLAW QUARTERS ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND FULL KITCHEN. SECOND FLOOR HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN. PROPERTY NEEDS REMODELING. NEEDS NEW A/C COMPRESSOR. PROPERTY IS SOLD IN "AS IS" CONDITION. BUYER RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL INSPECTIONS AND CERTIFICATIONS.