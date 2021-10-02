This Custom Built Bayfront completed in 2020. The Superior Quality and attention to detail show throughout this perfectly designed 6 Bedroom 5.5 Bath luxury 5000+ sq. ft home Lounge by the saltwater pool and jacuzzi while taking in the dramatic sunsets and breathtaking bay view with an adjacent ground level indoor/outdoor bar area and large recreation room. The dock amenities feel like a Private Marina with a full Ez-dock system, 4 jets ski docks, boat lift and an additional boat slip all with new pilling and bulkhead. Abundant natural light and Amazing Views on the second level of this home takes waterfront living to a whole new dimension with an open concept great room, large center island kitchen, quartz countertops, high end appliances and butler pantry are just a few of the features. The panoramic folding door system expands the living area to the large second level bay front deck complete with built in outdoor heaters. Master suite situated on 4th level has multiple decks with ocean & bay views. The spa like a bathroom has a huge walk in shower, large jacuzzi tub, double vanities and radiant heat flooring. Fireplace, additional laundry room, living/office space and his and hers walk-in closets create a complete private retreat. Other amenities throughout include wide plank flooring, shiplap accent walls, multiple storage areas,paver patios,outdoor shower, irrigated landscaped. In just a short stroll you will find yourself at the islands pristine beach!
6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $3,800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died after being struck by a car on the Black Horse Pike on Monday morning.
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is officially shut down for the season.
WILDWOOD — In the complicated and sometimes confusing overlap between marijuana, cannabis and hemp, products containing delta-8 THC have becom…
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 12-year-old boy from Lower Township who was missing has been located.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE