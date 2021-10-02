6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $3,800,000

This Custom Built Bayfront completed in 2020. The Superior Quality and attention to detail show throughout this perfectly designed 6 Bedroom 5.5 Bath luxury 5000+ sq. ft home Lounge by the saltwater pool and jacuzzi while taking in the dramatic sunsets and breathtaking bay view with an adjacent ground level indoor/outdoor bar area and large recreation room. The dock amenities feel like a Private Marina with a full Ez-dock system, 4 jets ski docks, boat lift and an additional boat slip all with new pilling and bulkhead. Abundant natural light and Amazing Views on the second level of this home takes waterfront living to a whole new dimension with an open concept great room, large center island kitchen, quartz countertops, high end appliances and butler pantry are just a few of the features. The panoramic folding door system expands the living area to the large second level bay front deck complete with built in outdoor heaters. Master suite situated on 4th level has multiple decks with ocean & bay views. The spa like a bathroom has a huge walk in shower, large jacuzzi tub, double vanities and radiant heat flooring. Fireplace, additional laundry room, living/office space and his and hers walk-in closets create a complete private retreat. Other amenities throughout include wide plank flooring, shiplap accent walls, multiple storage areas,paver patios,outdoor shower, irrigated landscaped. In just a short stroll you will find yourself at the islands pristine beach!