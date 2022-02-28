 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $3,420,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $3,420,000

New Construction Direct OCEAN FRONT on renowned Brigantine Beach. Magnificent 3 story retreat with 6 Bedrooms and 6.5 Baths with elevator from garage to third floor living area. First floor offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a separate living area that leads to a large deck area. Second floor boasts 4 bedrooms each with its own bathroom and a large master suite facing the ocean. The third floor has a grand open floor plan that will give beautiful ocean vistas from every point of view. Upgrades through-out are commensurate with a home of this stature. Homesite #3 Part of a 4 home Oceanfront subdivision

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News