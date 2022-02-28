6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $3,420,000

New Construction Direct OCEAN FRONT on renowned Brigantine Beach. Magnificent 3 story retreat with 6 Bedrooms and 6.5 Baths with elevator from garage to third floor living area. First floor offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and a separate living area that leads to a large deck area. Second floor boasts 4 bedrooms each with its own bathroom and a large master suite facing the ocean. The third floor has a grand open floor plan that will give beautiful ocean vistas from every point of view. Upgrades through-out are commensurate with a home of this stature. Homesite #3 Part of a 4 home Oceanfront subdivision