6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $3,099,000

BETTER than NEW BAYFRONT in Brigantine! This luxury Bayfront home boasts 6 Bedrooms & 6.5 Bathrooms. Each bedroom has an en suite bathroom. The Gourmet Kitchen has all the finest finishes and appliances you would expect. Great Room w/ a fireplace spills onto the large half-covered rear deck which leads to the Beautiful In-Ground Pool! The dock is a Work of Art for any Boater complete with a 20,000 boat lift strong enough to hold your dream boat. Forget Key West, Brigantine's Sunsets are 2nd to none and you will be front and center for all of them from the comfort of your new home. Close to Atlantic City but away from the scene isn't it time you, too, begin Livin' the Dream....in Brigantine?!