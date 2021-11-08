You'll fall in love with this gorgeous home located in the desirable Sea Point area of Brigantine... so close to the popular 4x4 drive-on Jetty & Cove beaches! This spacious 2-story shows like new construction.... beautifully renovated with a modern & classic feel, and the white/grey color palate is so soothing! Ideal for a large or extended family with a master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms on each floor, 2 expansive family rooms , and an oversized backyard perfect for entertaining, family gatherings and room for a pool. The 2nd floor covered deck features a ceiling fan, with fantastic sunset & bay views! Perfect for relaxing in the warm salt-air breezes after a day at the beach. Hurry and see this one today, it won't last long!
6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,150,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
It’s not President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who was murdered in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, nor his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane…
TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a se…
CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retreat house overlooking the dunes where the Delaware B…
A wrap up of our 2021 Election Day coverage:
Galloway Township police announced on social media a missing teenager from the township had been found safely.
State Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and his Assembly running mates were in the lead against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, a…
In the wake of Republicans sweeping into office across South Jersey, knocking out even longtime Democratic State Senate President Steve Sweene…
TRENTON — The result of New Jersey’s election for governor will be “legal and fair” no matter the outcome, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarel…
TRENTON — A truck driver who ousted the powerful New Jersey Senate president in the election previously posted online calling Islam “a false r…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE