6 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,150,000

You'll fall in love with this gorgeous home located in the desirable Sea Point area of Brigantine... so close to the popular 4x4 drive-on Jetty & Cove beaches! This spacious 2-story shows like new construction.... beautifully renovated with a modern & classic feel, and the white/grey color palate is so soothing! Ideal for a large or extended family with a master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms on each floor, 2 expansive family rooms , and an oversized backyard perfect for entertaining, family gatherings and room for a pool. The 2nd floor covered deck features a ceiling fan, with fantastic sunset & bay views! Perfect for relaxing in the warm salt-air breezes after a day at the beach. Hurry and see this one today, it won't last long!

