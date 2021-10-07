Located in one of the desirable historical district of Atlantic City, in Lower Chelsea just a few steps from the beach you will find this beautiful single family home. Boasting six bedrooms and four full bathrooms! Upon entering you will notice the wide open floor plan from the living space, dining area, new breakfast room and kitchen. Off the living space sits a sunroom currently used as an office yet can be converted back for sun and relaxing. Fully upgraded kitchen and plenty of space for entertaining. Upstairs you will notice the spacious bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. A completely finished basement is perfect for kids playroom or convert into a bar area which is is equipped for. Property has been meticulously taken care of and also has all new windows through out! All new landscaping with fully automatic sprinkler system, automatic generator for the whole home in case of power outage, full surveillance system comes as well!
6 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $849,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her father and her father’s girlfriend in Surf City, the Ocea…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Saying the future of aviation research is at stake, New Jersey’s congressional delegation is undertaking a bipartisan fi…
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience with the county in an evidentiary hearing Friday a…
A corrections officer from Millville was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting and physically punishing inmates at Bayside State Prison in …
ATLANTIC CITY — Fire House No. 2 turns 100 next year, and as it reaches that milestone it will also get a complete exterior renovation designe…
A Pleasantville woman pleaded not guilty in the deaths of her two young daughters Friday morning in an Arizona courtroom.
STONE HARBOR — “Miracle on 81st Street,” a new documentary about a small Black community in Stone Harbor, begins with a closeup of Gerald Ande…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE