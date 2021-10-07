6 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $849,900

Located in one of the desirable historical district of Atlantic City, in Lower Chelsea just a few steps from the beach you will find this beautiful single family home. Boasting six bedrooms and four full bathrooms! Upon entering you will notice the wide open floor plan from the living space, dining area, new breakfast room and kitchen. Off the living space sits a sunroom currently used as an office yet can be converted back for sun and relaxing. Fully upgraded kitchen and plenty of space for entertaining. Upstairs you will notice the spacious bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. A completely finished basement is perfect for kids playroom or convert into a bar area which is is equipped for. Property has been meticulously taken care of and also has all new windows through out! All new landscaping with fully automatic sprinkler system, automatic generator for the whole home in case of power outage, full surveillance system comes as well!