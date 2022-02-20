Welcome to 4507 Ventnor Ave situated right near Ventnor City. This 6bdrm 4.5 bath home only 1.5 blocks to the beach and Atlantic City's famous boardwalk and 1.5 blocks to the bay makes for prime location. Walk into a spacious foyer/sunroom and beautiful living room perfect for entertaining which flows into the just as gorgeous dining room. The eat-in kitchen boasts all brand new appliances and modern granite countertops. Its renovated cozy touches, fully furnished house and hardwood floors throughout is sure to make you feel at home or used as a great rental opportunity. New washer and dryer is in the the full basement which is accessible off the kitchen basement can be set up as a Mother inlaw Suite Breathe in the shore breeze on the spacious deck or in the patio area. No shortage of parking in its's deep driveway and garage enough to accommodate 4 cars. Easy to show and waiting your offer!
6 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Amazon, the company that dominates online retail across the country, could soon be coming to Galloway — although some neig…
Get ready, New Jersey.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A local middle school teacher who was recently suspended over what he described as efforts to address student cyberbullyin…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — With Olympic curling on TV, classic rock on the speakers and a good size crowd of regulars on a late Monday afternoon, Yester…
Suspended Atlantic City police officer Sterling Wheaten found not guilty in federal excessive force case
CAMDEN — Atlantic City police Officer Sterling Wheaten was acquitted Thursday by a jury of both federal charges against him in an excessive fo…
CAMDEN — A federal trial continues this week for a suspended Atlantic City police officer accused of excessive use of force and falsifying pol…
12:00 p.m.: Court breaks for lunch.
TRENTON — A Mays Landing man has admitted stealing two microphones from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday night asking the state to investigate how its Division of …
Angela Capella, 26, was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE