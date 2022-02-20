 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $799,000

Welcome to 4507 Ventnor Ave situated right near Ventnor City. This 6bdrm 4.5 bath home only 1.5 blocks to the beach and Atlantic City's famous boardwalk and 1.5 blocks to the bay makes for prime location. Walk into a spacious foyer/sunroom and beautiful living room perfect for entertaining which flows into the just as gorgeous dining room. The eat-in kitchen boasts all brand new appliances and modern granite countertops. Its renovated cozy touches, fully furnished house and hardwood floors throughout is sure to make you feel at home or used as a great rental opportunity. New washer and dryer is in the the full basement which is accessible off the kitchen basement can be set up as a Mother inlaw Suite Breathe in the shore breeze on the spacious deck or in the patio area. No shortage of parking in its's deep driveway and garage enough to accommodate 4 cars. Easy to show and waiting your offer!

