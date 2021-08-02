6 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $765,000

Very rare opportunity to have one of the most Desirable Block in Lower Chelsea on the market fabulous tree lined street homes are all owned and well maintained.Close to beach.Property has the highest elevation in the area ,comes with 3 car driveway Landscaped gardens, brick and vinyl exterior, large back yard for entertaining as well as access to the full size basement. Upon entering the home you have a new screen door and custom front door, enclosed front porch with a gas heater lovely setting for a morning coffee or a evening cocktail. A double entrance into the formal living room and dining room all newly refinished hard wood floors completely updated and renovated kitchen, subzero refrigerator, decor microwave, decor gas top stove convection oven duel fuel, self cleaning, along with custom cabinetry's Italian ceramic tile ,two new windows, back porch. A half bath on the first floor. Second floor offers 3 very large bedrooms ,and 2 full bathrooms, one is newly renovated, numerous closets.Third floor offers 3 very large bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with a soaking tub and shower and numerous closets.The basement has ample space for storage and built in cabinetry's and metal shelving. ALSO A CARRIER CENTRAL HVAC LESS THEN FIVE YEARS OLD. Along with a separate Laundry area with washer and dryer and full - size refrigerator , a half bath for your convenience. THIS IS A MUST SEE PROPERTY.