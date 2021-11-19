 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $749,000

This Exquisite Beach Block 6 bed/ 3 full 1 half bath has Old World Charm with Todays amenities and technology. It also has a pair of 3rd floor dens, offices, or tech area to accommodate ur needs. Forth coming are many additional photos, property disclosure statement and all pertinent financial info. This luxurious home is presently being used as a city licensed AirBNB. Only 1.5 blocks from the New Stockton Atlantic City Campus in the up and coming University District. Stay tuned for lots of additional information. This is a easy to show with A few hours notice for ur qualified buyers. Call for more info.

