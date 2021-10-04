6 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $699,000

If you love historic charm, this well preserved stone and brick, Lower Chelsea, beachblock home with modern upgrades could be just what you are seeking. As soon as you walk in the front door, the exquisite original woodwork and coffered ceilings will take your breath away. There are 6/7 bedrooms plus a den with unique architecture, 2.5 baths, open layout kitchen and massive front porch with beautiful stone/brick arches and antique lights offer plenty of room for family and/or guests. The full, walkable basement has endless possibilities for additional space. This home is built to last. And yes, this house already has an upgraded kitchen and newer HVAC system so you can focus your time and resources to decorating to your personal taste. Four (4) car parking can be accessed off of Atlantic Avenue. Being offered unfurnished but some items are negotiable. W/D not included in the sale.