HUGE LUXURIOUS OCEAN FRONT ESTATE!! This truly one-of-a-kind beachfront home is the perfect fit for any size family!! Perfect location, right at the boardwalk and BEACH bordering Ventnor. Amazing OCEAN VIEWS throughout the house. Spacious open floor plan boasts marble tiles throughout the main floor and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the second and third floors-it even has an ELEVATOR!!! Floating wooden spiral staircases, a HUGE 20 foot ceiling living room with brand new windows, lots of seating areas flowing into the stunning dining area, 2 powder rooms, gourmet eat-in kitchen, custom cabinetry and center island. So many places for all your friends & family to relax including a fireplace, tv’s, custom built-in bar w/wine cooler, & multiple sitting areas to view the gorgeous OCEAN!! Oversized Master Suite, ceiling to floor windows over looking the living room and ocean, His and hers jacuzzis, shower, double walk-in closet, drink fridge, sitting area and private beach front deck! 6 impeccably furnished bedrooms, lots of closet spaces and a MASSIVE top floor private balcony directly overlooking the pool and ocean!! The stunning exterior features a heated pool, hot tub, garden, fire pits, BBQ area and many relaxing seating options. Double attached garage, parking for 8+ cars and storage room for your gym equipment, beach chairs, bikes and surfboards!! This is everyone’s perfect beach house!!!
6 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $3,700,000
