Great Investment opportunity in the heart of the City close to everything important. Within walking distance to "THE WALK" shopping district, easy access to the casino's and around the corner from the AC Expressway and plenty of street parking. New roof recently installed. Income and expenses available upon request.
6 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $199,999
