CAP RATE 11.6% $2200 monthly PAID 100% BY SECTION 8, THIS IS A MONEY MAKER PROPERTY, Start to make money immediately, over 2300sf, 6 spacious bedrooms with 2 1/2 Baths, house was remodeled 2 years ago, freshly repaired 1 year ago, this is a chance to have a nice income property… MOTIVATED SELLER; SELLER IS A NJRL
6 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $179,900
