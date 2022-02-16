6 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $580,000

Welcome to this unique Absecon home! This old-world gem features 6 bedrooms 5 of which are complete with walk-in closets, 2 living rooms, a sunroom, 4 bathrooms, an attached 3 car garage, plus more!! Approx. 4,200 square feet complete with charming character, this is the house that keeps on giving!! ...just when you think you've seen it all, walk down into a FULL unfinished basement with potential for 2-3 more rooms (some flooring material available) & bathroom plumbed out! Put your imagination to work and envision all the possibilities for you and your growing family! Have in-laws? They can come too. PLENTY OF SPACE AND PRIVACY FOR EVERYONE! Come bring your dream to life!!