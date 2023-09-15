Presenting an exceptional 4,174 square foot luxury residence in Absecon Highlands. This 2-story gem boasts 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths, offering spacious living in a prime location just minutes from downtown Absecon. The main level features a formal living room, dining room, large eat-in kitchen with 42" cabinets, and a great room with French doors leading to the patio. A first-floor bedroom and full bath add convenience. Upstairs, discover 5 bedrooms, a bonus room, and an exquisite owner suite with a sitting room, Jacuzzi tub, tiled shower, and double bowl vanity. Additional highlights include a 4-car garage, full basement with endless possibilities, multi-zone gas heat, central air, and elegant finishes throughout. Close to casinos, beaches, shopping, Stockton University, and the GSP. This dream home can now be yours. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity.