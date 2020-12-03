6. Ahmad Ross ends with a flourish

With tears in his eyes and attempting to hold back his emotions, Ahmad Ross stood with reporters after embracing teammates, coaches and relatives.

The St. Joseph Academy senior just finished his last high school game Nov. 28. And it was even harder to take in because it was possibly his last game as a running back. But he capped his rushing career in dominant fashion.

Ross rushed for 143 yards with four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 51-31 victory over previously undefeated Burlington Township. The Wildcats finished 7-2.

“I’m just glad to go out on top with this team,” Ross said. “I’m just glad we got a great win. That is the most important thing. I’m glad everyone stayed safe (this season). It is just a real emotional day for me and the other seniors.”

