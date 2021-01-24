 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6. Absegami
0 comments

6. Absegami

Jackie Fortis

Jackie Fortis missed the entire 2019-20 regular season due to a preseason thumb injury that required surgery, but she returned for three playoff games and helped Absegami each the South Jersey Group III final.

6. Absegami (17-11): Junior point guard Jackie Fortis will give the Braves a boost.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News