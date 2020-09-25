 Skip to main content
6 A.C. firefighters test positive, 4 women leading casinos, 2 Mallen boys fight to play and more
special report

The Atlantic City Fire Department

Six Atlantic City firefighters test positive for COVID-19: More than two dozen members who came in direct contact with the unidentified captain and two firefighters were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening.

Four women holding top roles in Atlantic City casinos: 'It's long overdue': It is the first time in the city’s 42-year gaming history that such a considerable share of senior leadership roles have been held by women.

Atlantic City casino tax relief approved, goes back to Senate: The proposed legislation allows for a reduction in taxes paid on gross gaming revenue and a monthly deduction against gross gaming revenue.

Stockton University among colleges piloting COVID-19 exposure-tracing app: The app uses Bluetooth to sense when someone is in close contact for a specified amount of time with someone else utilizing the mobile app.

Mallen boys want a chance to finish youth career where it started: Must Win: Youth sports is often about giving kids a second home. And sometimes, such as in extraordinary cases as this one, that home isn’t in the town you live in.

Gavin, left, and Ryan Mallen, with their late father, Al Mallen. Al Mallen coached his boys with the Egg Harbor Township Eagles in the Atlantic County Junior Football League. Al, a former standout at Holy Spirit High School in football and baseball, took his own life in 2017.

