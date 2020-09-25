6 A.C. firefighters test positive, 4 women leading casinos, 2 Mallen boys fight to play and more

Six Atlantic City firefighters test positive for COVID-19: More than two dozen members who came in direct contact with the unidentified captain and two firefighters were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening.
Four women holding top roles in Atlantic City casinos: 'It's long overdue': It is the first time in the city’s 42-year gaming history that such a considerable share of senior leadership roles have been held by women.
Atlantic City casino tax relief approved, goes back to Senate: The proposed legislation allows for a reduction in taxes paid on gross gaming revenue and a monthly deduction against gross gaming revenue.
Stockton University among colleges piloting COVID-19 exposure-tracing app: The app uses Bluetooth to sense when someone is in close contact for a specified amount of time with someone else utilizing the mobile app.
Mallen boys want a chance to finish youth career where it started: Must Win: Youth sports is often about giving kids a second home. And sometimes, such as in extraordinary cases as this one, that home isn’t in the town you live in.
