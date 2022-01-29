6:31 p.m.: Small administration and Atlantic City officials discuss snow response

Atlantic City officials discussed the city's response to Friday and Saturday's Blizzard during a livestream Saturday evening.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. started the update by saying the city received 15 inches of snow, which was in the middle of the estimated projected snowfall range.
The mayor also reported 4 to 6 feet of snow drift, and flooding that turned into problematic ice in the Inlet, which were anticipated problems.
"I would like to thank the fine men and women in blue of our public works department, who worked around the clock for days preparing for the storm," said Small during the Facebook Live update. "We are claiming victory in this storm."
Small asked residents to "continue to practice patience" as city workers would be back on the streets plowing, salting and removing snow Sunday morning at 6 a.m., due to the extreme drop in temperatures Saturday night.
The snow removal ordinance, which restricts parking in certain areas, will be upheld until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Free parking for Atlantic City residents at the Wave garage will also be extended until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Police reported 24 motor vehicles assists, in which officers helped push vehicles or used tow trucks to move vehicles to a safe location, and five ambulance assists, where officers assisted ambulances responding to calls that drove in or drifted into snow drifts. All ambulances made it to their call locations to help individuals they were called for.
"In reference to what the mayor and everyone else said, please, if you do not have to drive, please stay off the road," police said. "If you see anybody out there that you may believe may be in need of assistance and they don't have any shelter, please call 911."
