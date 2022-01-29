6:31 p.m.: Small administration and Atlantic City officials discuss snow response

Atlantic City officials discussed the city's response to Friday and Saturday's Blizzard during a livestream Saturday evening.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. started the update by saying the city received 15 inches of snow, which was in the middle of the estimated projected snowfall range.

The mayor also reported 4 to 6 feet of snow drift, and flooding that turned into problematic ice in the Inlet, which were anticipated problems.

"I would like to thank the fine men and women in blue of our public works department, who worked around the clock for days preparing for the storm," said Small during the Facebook Live update. "We are claiming victory in this storm."

Small asked residents to "continue to practice patience" as city workers would be back on the streets plowing, salting and removing snow Sunday morning at 6 a.m., due to the extreme drop in temperatures Saturday night.

The snow removal ordinance, which restricts parking in certain areas, will be upheld until 8 a.m. Tuesday. Free parking for Atlantic City residents at the Wave garage will also be extended until 8 a.m. Tuesday.