6.3 million NJ residents are now in drought and southeastern NJ is part of it

Cape May County, most of Cumberland County and the southern half of Atlantic County are now a part of the 6.3 million people statewide in drought, according to Thursday's update from the United States Drought Monitor.

With the recent expansion, just a hair over half the state's area, 50.63% are in either a moderate or severe drought, which are the lowest two levels of the four level scale.

That includes towns south and east of a line from Longport to Folsom to Bridgeton, whom are in a moderate drought.

Last Thursday, only a corridor from Bridgeton to Folsom were in drought, according to the Drought Monitor, which updates on Tuesdays but does not get released until later in the week.

However, rain remained scarce since that update. No reporting stations in Ocean County measured rainfall. It was less than 25% of reporting stations in Atlantic and Cape May counties and half in Cumberland County.

That was enough for the Drought Monitor to expand the moderate drought to include most of southeastern New Jersey.

Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, provided the main recommendation for the state. North and west of the Longport to Folsom to Bridgeton line was in a pre-drought stage known as abnormally dry conditions.

Only southern Ocean County and parts of Long Beach Island were normal. On Monday, historically intense rainfall battered the region. 2.16 inches of rain fell in at least 15 minutes in Harvey Cedars, which has a 0.1% of occurring in any given year.

Historic, intense rain swept through LBI Monday morning, here's how Extremely heavy rain in Harvey Cedars early Monday morning was more than a 1-in-1000 year ev…

On average, a moderate drought in experiences every five to ten years. A severe drought happens less frequently, which is occurring in north-central New Jersey. An extreme drought, the second most intense drought, is taking place in 99% of Rhode Island, going up to Boston.

In a moderate drought, crop losses are possible and voluntary water restrictions may go into place.

Streams, reservoirs and wells run low. Lake Nummy has reported low water this month and the Great Egg Harbor River at Folsom is in the third percentile for lowest water flow through the waterway since records started.

The drought is due primarily to dry start to spring, putting the region in a hole it barely climbed out of May and June until this recent dry spell and summer sun dropped South Jersey into drought again.

There was a moderate stage drought from March 8 to April 12 that encapsulated most south of the White Horse Pike. Drought went away with widespread, April and May rain. However, abnormally dry conditions persisted in Cape May County, slowly expanding and worsening in July. July was the 14th driest since 1895 in South Jersey, and the 17th driest at for the coastal locations, which encompasses the towns bordering the Atlantic Ocean and bays.

Widespread, drought-busting rain between August to October typically comes from active or former tropical systems. However, with only three named storms as of Aug. 25, 2022 has defied hurricane season predictions, drying out hope for a quick escape from drought.

Rainfall through Labor Day Weekend looks limited, with just isolated thunderstorms threats at times.