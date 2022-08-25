6.3 million NJ residents are now in drought and southeastern NJ is part of it

Cape May County, most of Cumberland County and the southern half of Atlantic County are now a part of the 6.3 million people statewide in drought, according to Thursday's update from the United States Drought Monitor.
With the recent expansion, just a hair over half the state's area, 50.63% are in either a moderate or severe drought, which are the lowest two levels of the four level scale.
That includes towns south and east of a line from Longport to Folsom to Bridgeton, whom are in a moderate drought.
Last Thursday, only a corridor from Bridgeton to Folsom were in drought, according to the Drought Monitor, which updates on Tuesdays but does not get released until later in the week.
However, rain remained scarce since that update. No reporting stations in Ocean County measured rainfall. It was less than 25% of reporting stations in Atlantic and Cape May counties and half in Cumberland County.
That was enough for the Drought Monitor to expand the moderate drought to include most of southeastern New Jersey.
Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, provided the main recommendation for the state. North and west of the Longport to Folsom to Bridgeton line was in a pre-drought stage known as abnormally dry conditions.
Only southern Ocean County and parts of Long Beach Island were normal. On Monday, historically intense rainfall battered the region. 2.16 inches of rain fell in at least 15 minutes in Harvey Cedars, which has a 0.1% of occurring in any given year.
Extremely heavy rain in Harvey Cedars early Monday morning was more than a 1-in-1000 year ev…
On average, a moderate drought in experiences every five to ten years. A severe drought happens less frequently, which is occurring in north-central New Jersey. An extreme drought, the second most intense drought, is taking place in 99% of Rhode Island, going up to Boston.
In a moderate drought, crop losses are possible and voluntary water restrictions may go into place.
Streams, reservoirs and wells run low. Lake Nummy has reported low water this month and the Great Egg Harbor River at Folsom is in the third percentile for lowest water flow through the waterway since records started.
The drought is due primarily to dry start to spring, putting the region in a hole it barely climbed out of May and June until this recent dry spell and summer sun dropped South Jersey into drought again.
There was a moderate stage drought from March 8 to April 12 that encapsulated most south of the White Horse Pike. Drought went away with widespread, April and May rain. However, abnormally dry conditions persisted in Cape May County, slowly expanding and worsening in July. July was the 14th driest since 1895 in South Jersey, and the 17th driest at for the coastal locations, which encompasses the towns bordering the Atlantic Ocean and bays.
Widespread, drought-busting rain between August to October typically comes from active or former tropical systems. However, with only three named storms as of Aug. 25, 2022 has defied hurricane season predictions, drying out hope for a quick escape from drought.
Rainfall through Labor Day Weekend looks limited, with just isolated thunderstorms threats at times.
Here are 2022's hurricane names and the lower, but still active updated forecast
Click below to see the hurricane season forecast by Colorado State University
Colorado State University has updated their forecast for the 2022 hurricane season, showing a shift downward in the final expected totals.
18 named storms, tropical storms or hurricanes are now expanded. That's still above the 14.4 1991-2020 average and a downward move from the initial 19 forecast issued on April 7.
Of those 18, eight look to be hurricanes, with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater. That's one less than the initial outlook.
Half of those, four are expected to be major hurricanes, category three, four or five storms. That's the same as the initial forecast.
Colorado State also breaks down the season by risk to land from a tropical system. New Jersey has a 33% chance of a tropical storm being within 50 miles of land, with a 10% risk of a hurricane.
The initial outlook was slightly higher, at 35% and 11%, respectively.
The main reason for the downward shift in season projections is that sea surface temperatures in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, roughly from 20 to 35 degrees north latitude (North Carolina is about 35 degrees north), are cooler than average.
Still, warm tropical waters and a lack of change of winds with height, wind shear, promote a more active than usual season.
Alex - Used
Alex was formerly known as Agatha as it strengthened in the Pacific Hurricane Basin. It then crossed over Central America and went into the Gulf of Mexico. However, it wouldn't be until it was east of Florida that it became the first named tropical storm of the year, passing near Bermuda on June 5-6.
Bonnie - Used
Bonnie formed near the east coast of Panama on July 1. Bonnie developed unusually south for a tropical system.
Colin - Used
Danielle
Earl
Fiona
Gaston
Hermine
Ian
Julia
Karl
Lisa
Martin
Martin replaces Hurricane Matthew, which was retired by the WMO from the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Nicole
When is the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic?
Owen
Owen replaces Hurricane Otto, which was retired by the WMO after the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Paula
Shary
Tobias
Virginie
Walter
Here's the 2022 list in one graphic
If we get past Walter, here's the supplemental list of storm names
AccuWeather also predicts an above average hurricane season, they talked with us
Expect another above-average tropical season in the Atlantic Ocean and New Jersey will need to watch for a close call. 16 to 20 tropical storms, 6 to 8 of them hurricanes and 3 to 5 of them major hurricanes is expected. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has long-time AccuWeather tropical expert Dan Kottlowski on the podcast to talk about that, growing up in rural Indiana and his map splits of the Garden State.
Subscribe to the Something in the Air podcasts wherever you get them. New episodes are released the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
