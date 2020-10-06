$5K grant awarded to Middle Township for open space project

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Middle Township was awarded a $5,000 grant to support an open space and resiliency project, township officials announced Tuesday.

The grant is part of Atlantic City Electric's Sustainable Communities Grant program, which was launched earlier this year to support open space preservation, park improvements and recreation resources, environmental conservation and innovative community resiliency projects, according to a news release from the township. Eleven municipalities in the state have received money from the program, totaling $75,000.

“Middle Township is honored to accept this 2020 Sustainable Communities Environmental Stewardship grant,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “We remain committed to sensible and sustainable development that balances smart growth with improving recreational opportunities and the preservation of the unique rural nature of our hometown.”

Officials will use the money to evaluate and enhance the township’s Open Space and Recreational Plan initiatives, and help identify areas that could be improved, preserved or conserved – all while maintaining the character and integrity of the community, according to the release. The township recently received two grants from Open Spaces Cape May County that will fund projects at the Ockie Wisting Recreational Complex and the Avalon Manor Fishing Pier.

“We have a strong commitment to protecting and preserving the environment in the communities we serve. Through our new Sustainable Communities Grant Program, we are helping our communities conserve critical open space, support recreational opportunities and build resilience in the face of a changing climate," said Melissa Lavinson, senior vice president of Governmental and External Affairs for Pepco Holdings, which oversees Atlantic City Electric. "I commend our community partners and our local leaders for their commitment to sustainability and for the innovative ideas and projects that we are so proud to support. Because we know that healthy environments equal healthy communities."

