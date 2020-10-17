51 new COVID-19 cases in Atlantic County, 7 in Cape

Atlantic County on Saturday reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 5,175.

The cases were found among 31 males ages 4 months to 68, and among 20 women ages 20 to 73. Ten cases were reported out of Egg Harbor Township, nine out of Atlantic City, five from Pleasantville and the rest from Northfield, Somers Point, Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Galloway Township, Margate, Hammonton, Ventnor, Buena Vista Township, Hamilton Township and Linwood.

According to the county, 258 residents have died of the virus and 3,059 residents have been cleared as recovered.

Cape May County reported seven new cases Saturday, for a total of 1,468 with 93 deaths and 1,294 off quarantine.

The new cases were reported in Avalon, Middle Township, Ocean City, Upper Township, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, the state has had 217,804 COVID-19 cases and 14,413 deaths as of Friday.

Cumberland County has reported 3,889 cases and 153 deaths.

Ocean County has reported 15,752 cases and 988 deaths.