5. Wildwood ends losing streak
On Oct. 18 2020, in Wildwood, Wildwood High School football hosts Lindenwold High School.

Fans of the Wildwood High School football team counted off the final seconds of the Oct. 18 game. When the clock hit zero, Warriors coach Ken Loomis, overcome by emotion, fell forward and buried his face in the wet, thick grass of Maxwell Field.

Wildwood ended a 47-game, nearly six-year losing streak with a 30-6 win over Lindenwold. Warriors quarterback Ernie Troiano threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score. Senior running back Miguel Claudio ran for 128 yards and two TDs. Senior lineman Jose Matos sparked the defense with two sacks and a fumble recovery. Wildwood’s last win before was a 22-6 victory over Pleasantville on Nov. 13, 2014.

“It’s like New Year’s Eve,” Loomis said, “your wedding day, the birth of your first kid, all rolled into one.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
