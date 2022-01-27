5. #TimGSports: Former St. Joseph coach and official Tim Gallagher has travelled South Jersey this basketball season posting highlights of and giving updates on games under the tongue-in-cheek twitter hashtag #TimGSports. Last weekend, Gallagher hit the big time. His video of Daire Roddy’s steal and buzzer beater from near halfcourt to give Haddonfield a win over Overbrook was No. 4 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays last Sunday.