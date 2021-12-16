5. The coldest "summer" weekend on record fell on Memorial Day

The weekend before Memorial Day Weekend was the hottest May one on record.

The weekend of Memorial Day was the coldest one on record during the unofficial Memorial Day to Labor Day summer season.

Most indoor and outdoor capacity restrictions were lifted on Friday May 28 and with many people ready to explore the resturants, bars, clubs and stores for the summer, the weather threw as big of a wrench as it could. For a holiday weekend that's always had a tumultuous relationship with the weather, cold air, rain, wind and coastal flooding dominated for much of it.

In Millville, Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and 30 was the coldest one between the bookend unofficial summer holidays, with a record coldest high temperature Sunday, with a high of 52 degrees.