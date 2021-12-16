5. The coldest "summer" weekend on record fell on Memorial Day

The weekend before Memorial Day Weekend was the hottest May one on record.
The weekend of Memorial Day was the coldest one on record during the unofficial Memorial Day to Labor Day summer season.
Most indoor and outdoor capacity restrictions were lifted on Friday May 28 and with many people ready to explore the resturants, bars, clubs and stores for the summer, the weather threw as big of a wrench as it could. For a holiday weekend that's always had a tumultuous relationship with the weather, cold air, rain, wind and coastal flooding dominated for much of it.
In Millville, Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and 30 was the coldest one between the bookend unofficial summer holidays, with a record coldest high temperature Sunday, with a high of 52 degrees.
At Atlantic City International Airport, the Saturday and Sunday high temperatures made it the coldest weekend on record. At the coast, Sunday's high of 56 was the coldest high temperature on record at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, where records date back to 1874. Going out required long pants and long sleeves to be comfortable.
And then there was the rain. A pouring rain fell from Friday night into most of Sunday. Between 1.25 to 2.50 inches of rain fell in most places. Northeast wind gusts in the 30s to 40s were common from Friday night into Sunday. Despite that, many people still flocked out, wearing ponchos with their cold weather gear.
Even if you did want to brave the chill, wind and rain, getting around the shore was difficult at times. Minor stage coastal flooding occurred at times.
Monday saved the weekend from being a total loss. The sunshine arrived, with highs generally in the 70s.
