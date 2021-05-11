5 spots to grab a mimosa for National Mimosa Day

We are at the point where there seems to be a national holiday reserved for just about everything and anything. And though some of them might seem a bit silly – we’re looking at you National Personal Trainer Awareness Day – others seem like a fantastic excuse to imbibe. One such holiday is coming up Sunday, May 16, and that is National Mimosa Day. And honestly, having a holiday that celebrates mimosas fall on the same day of the week that everybody goes out for brunch is just too perfect to ignore. So here are five spots in South Jersey to grab one in honor of the big day.

The Deauville Inn was given a nice renovation last year, which kept the overall vibe of this beloved restaurant the same while making it feel alive again for the first time in decades. The addition of Chef TJ Ricciardi was another key to the transformation, and his Sunday brunch — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekly — features upscale twists on traditional dishes such as lobster hush puppies with espelette pepper and sweet butter, and a Belgian waffle served with grilled peaches, Vermont maple syrup and a citrus whipped cream. A drink in hand seems almost mandatory at this gorgeous waterfront space, and when it comes to mimosas, they’ve got the goods, with both Cran-Orange and Raspberry Sunset varieties on the menu as well as a “Beermosa” for those who feel a bit dainty sipping the original. Deauville Inn is located at 201 Willard Road in Strathmere. Go to DeauvilleInn.com.