5 spots to get a late-night bite and drink (now that you can again)

For months, COVID restrictions kept the indoor nightlife options ending at the almost comically early hour of 10 p.m., but recently that curfew has been lifted, which means you can once again hit up a local bar for a late night bite and maybe even a few cocktails. Here are a few of our favorite spots to do just that.

Hi Point Pub

One of the only spots currently operating at full steam 24/7, Hi Point Pub in Absecon seems to employ the philosophy that sleep is not only overrated, but downright uncalled for. The vibe here is always lively — especially in the middle of the night – and the crowd is chatty and will soon make you feel at home, no matter where you stumbled in from. Stop in literally anytime for a full menu of pub grub, complete with sandwiches, pizzas and a long list of top-notch burgers. They even have a full breakfast menu, should the sun start to come up. But whatever you do and whatever time it might be, don’t miss their legendary crab bisque. Hi Point Pub is located at 5 N. Shore Road in Absecon. Go to HiPointPubAC.com.

Zhen Bang Noodle & Sushi