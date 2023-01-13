5) Snow squalls

The wintertime equivalent of brief but intense warm-season thunderstorm is the snow squall.

Whiteout conditions that bring dangerous, even deadly road conditions, with strong winds for a brief time (less than an hour), are usually the case with these.

Snow squalls are usually caused by cold fronts with arctic origins. The squall itself forms either just in front of or behind the front.

While not as much as warm-season storms, a relatively large amount of unstable air is formed by these fronts. That creates the snow.