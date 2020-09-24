 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5. Shawnee
0 comments

5. Shawnee

Only $5 for 5 months
Ocean City at Shawnee football gallery

The Ocean City football team traveled to Shawnee on Friday for a cold night of playoff football.

5. Shawnee (10-3): Renegades have won three straight South Jersey Group IV titles.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News