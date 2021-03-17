5 reasons you should celebrate Bag Day at the Irish Pub

The Location

It really doesn’t matter what day of the year it is, the Irish Pub will always be fun. With walls packed with yellowed photos from another era, an old-school jukebox, twinkling lights, aged woods and beer taps loaded up with your favorite Irish brews, it’s nearly impossible not to love this place. Add a bunch of bag-headed revelers and you have a recipe for a damn good time.

The Food and Drink

You might go into Bag Day thinking about your bag and if it is elaborate enough, but at some point you are going to remember to have a drink or two. The beers on tap here are appropriate for the holiday and include Irish favorites like Guinness, Smithwick’s and Killian’s and you can even find Magner’s Irish Cider in bottles. Of course you also have to feed yourself, and we promise you it’s not going to break the bank. It’s often overlooked, but the food at the Irish Pub is one of the cheapest deals in town. Where else can you find items like fish and chips or crab cakes with fries and cole slaw for 10 bucks? How ’bout a $7.50 plate of buffalo wings or a platter of lightly-breaded sea scallops for $11.50? Not bad, eh?

You’ve Earned It

After a full year of canceled celebrations and events that never were, it seems only fair for us to have a little fun. Of course, social distancing and COVID safety precautions will be in full effect, and no, you won’t be able to just cram in shoulder-to-shoulder at the bar like in a normal year, but the party WILL happen, and personally, we can’t think of a more COVID appropriate party than one that requires you wear a bag over your head. Now THAT is a face covering!

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.