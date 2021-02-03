5 places to watch the Super Bowl

While many of the things we all enjoy have been eliminated for the time being due to the pandemic, sports have managed to find a way of remaining a part of our world, and luckily, that includes NFL football. And while it’s sad that the season is over for all but two teams, that also means that the monster of all sporting championships, the Super Bowl is upon us. And that means more than just the Chiefs taking on the awfully Patriot-esque Buccaneers, it means that Super Bowl Sunday is here – a lovely excuse for analyzing television commercials while pounding down an obscene amount of deep-fried apps and far too many beers. But it only comes once a year, so why not? Here are a few fun spots to engage in this most American of traditions.

If there is a better pairing than football and beer, we are not aware of it. And since Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall has become something of a beer lovers’ mecca with 40 taps of hard-to-find craft beers plus around 100 or more in bottles, that alone makes a trip to this Atlantic City gastropub a slam dunk on any Sunday during football season. But for the Super Bowl, they have put together a list of specials to make things that much more enticing. Miller Lite pitchers are $8 while Miller Lite drafts can be had for $2, as can Jell-O shots made with either Tito’s Vodka or Espolon Tequila. Look out for a pair of special Super Bowl-themed cocktails, as well, including Brady’s Buccaneer Punch, made with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and dark rum, pineapple, blood orange, a splash of lemon and simple syrup; or Chief Mahomes Kansas City Fizz, a blend of Tito’s Vodka, Beefeater Gin, triple sec, lime and Sprite. And if that’s not enough, wings are just 75 cents each. And Chef Charles Soreth is getting his smoker fired up for some Kansas City-style racks of ribs. The game will be shown both inside the bar and in their expansive outdoor space, including inside their large heated tent, meaning you can keep warm and toasty while openly rooting against Dave from accounts payable in your office pool. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.