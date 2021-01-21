5 places to hang in Somers Point

When the topic of nightlife at the shore comes up, most people tend to think of Atlantic City or Wildwood, but the truth is that Somers Point has quietly been a fantastic spot to go bar hopping for more than half a century. Serving its role as Ocean City’s boozy neighbor, the fun part of a night out in Somers Point is that many of the bars and restaurants are easily walkable from each other, plus each offers its own unique version of a good time. Here are five of our favorites.

1 Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar: Gregory’s has a fancy dining room, which is fine if you are looking for a relaxing dinner, but the adjacent bar is where the fun really resides. First opening in 1946, the bar has a well-worn charm that can only be produced through years of folks popping in to eat, drink and be merry. It’s the bar equivalent to a perfectly broken-in baseball glove. The jukebox is great, and they offer a solid pub menu should you choose to nosh a bit between beers. And, yes, they still have Taco Tuesdays and Thursdays. They also offer a backyard space which stays open until at least 11 p.m. each night. Gregory’s is located at 900 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to Gregorys RestaurantAndBar.letseat.at.