5 places to grab an empanada and a cold one

Off the beaten path – and we mean WAAAYYY off the beaten path – deep in the pine barrens of Galloway, Motts Creek Inn sits like a mirage in the desert for weary travelers. Mott’s Creek just reopened their doors April 1, and with the warmer weather upon us, it seems like a no brainer to stop and give them a try. With two spacious outdoor decks and cozy indoor bar area overlooking the marshland, this is a really fun spot to grab a bite and a few drinks. And, as luck would have it, their menu features empanadas! Each order comes with two fried pockets of goodness, which are stuffed with chimichurri chicken and an avocado crema sauce. Pair them with their signature Creek Smash cocktail, a blend of Bulleit Bourbon, Chambord, ginger ale and lemon that is sure to please. Motts Creek Inn is located at 200 E. Motts Creek Road in Galloway. Go to MottsCreekBar.com.