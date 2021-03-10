5 Places to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Parade Day in A.C. (Even Though There Isn’t a Parade)

Last year, when Atlantic City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade had to be canceled due to concerns over COVID-19, everyone was disappointed, but we vowed to be back the following year.

Now here we are one year later and, once again, the parade is cancelled due to the coronoavirus. And while that is disappointing, the luck of the Irish came through, as some of the top bars in town have decided to celebrate on Saturday, March 13, anyway — parade or no parade, following state protocols, of course.

Ducktown Tavern

Ducktown Tavern has traditionally been known for its massive post-parade party, and the lack of a parade this year is not stopping it in any way. Their outdoor space, known as “The Duck Hut,” will be ground zero for the shenanigans. Their Non-Parade After Party will begin at noon and feature music from DJ Hooks as well as specials on food and Tito’s Vodka drinks such as Tito’s Transfusion and Tito’s Lemonade. The 45-and-over section known as the “Silver Fox Club” will also return for those who prefer to keep their party far away from the kids table. Ducktown Tavern is located at 2400 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to DucktownTavern.com.

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall