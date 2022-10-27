(5) Ocean City at (4) Shawnee

6 p.m. Friday
Ocean City (2-6) has dropped five straight, but it has played one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules as those defeats are to teams with a combined record of 30-9. Senior quarterback Riley Gunnels has thrown for 1,229 yards for the Red Raiders. Shawnee (5-4) has won two straight. Renegades quarterback Joe Pappa has run for 14 TDs and thrown seven TD passes.
